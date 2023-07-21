Best Saints youngsters: Your views

We asked which St Johnstone youngsters you think are most likely to have an impact in the coming season.

Here's what you had to say:

Kody: We’ve got a couple of good youngsters coming through but definitely this season Ross Sinclair, Max Kucheriavyi, Alex Ferguson and Cammy Ballantyne will have a good chance to start.

Kenny: Get Kucheriavyi in the starting 11 more, he was quite good for us at the start of last season and did well at Falkirk. He may not be born and bred in Perth but we've adopted him into our community.

Donald: Ferguson can make a big first team impact this season.