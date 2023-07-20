We asked for your thoughts on Chelsea's youngsters that impressed in the 5-0 pre-season win over Wrexham and which ones should feature more regularly for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Here is a flavour of your thoughts:

Raif: Keep Gallagher and most of the promising youngsters who played yesterday. Poch should clear out more of the remnants of the disastrous team of last season like Kepa and Cucurella - they are the only potential weak spots. Keep it going Poch. As for Caicedo, remember our last two acquisitions we got from Brighton were Potter and Cucurella - both rubbish.

Colin: If they're good enough then they're old enough. I'm a big Chelsea fan and I just don't understand why we send some of our youngsters out on loan. Why spend millions on these top world class youngsters and then send them to another club to benefit from. It also seems to put them off staying at the club.

H: On the basis that Caicedo joins... I'd like to see two of either Santos, Casadei or Chukwuemeka to stay and provide back-up/competition for central midfield. Clearly talented and would like to see them work with Poch this year.

Harvey: Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson look like they could be some serious talent coming into the new season. Can't wait to see them play against a Premier League team. Also the youngsters put on a show last night which was good to see.

DB: The first half was the best performance from Chelsea since the start of last season. The players were already under the new managers influence, in their triangles of passing and quick movement. There is something exciting about this 'new look' Chelsea.