BBC Scotland's Alasdair Lamont in Trondheim

Without wishing to be overly harsh on a player who has missed almost a year-and-a-half of football, the decision to start Baningime backfired.

He looked tentative with his touch and passing and, though the Hearts management team clearly felt he was ready, his rustiness allowed Rosenborg to profit.

His half-time replacement Peter Haring helped steady the ship, allowing Hearts to build a platform from which they began to exert their authority.

Frankie McAvoy had pre-empted the disparity in preparedness for this match and Hearts definitely looked under-cooked compared to an opponent midway through the league season.

But such are the obstacles facing Scottish teams with ambitions of European progress, and Hearts are not the first nor will they be the last to fall foul of this scenario.

Nonetheless, a much-improved second-half showing must give Hearts real belief they can turn the tie on its head at Tynecastle next week.