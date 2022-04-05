'We feel pretty excited'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his side are "excited" about their Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid.

The Blues travel to the Bernabeu for the first leg on Wednesday, nearly 12 months on from their victory against the same team in the semi-finals.

Tuchel has described the tie as a "special occasion" for his side.

"We don’t lose too much sleep thinking about where they are in Europe," he said. "We want to prove a point again tomorrow, that is the target.

"The opponent is special and that is why we are excited about it.

"I said it two years ago that Karm Benzema was one of the most underrated players in the world, but probably not anymore.

"For sure, he is a standout player and personality. But at this moment it's unfair to Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, all the players who've carried the team so successfully over the years."