Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

When Fabio Silva joined Wolves for around £35 million, a lot of eyebrows were raised.

The 19-year-old has been unjustly criticised by some sections of the Wolves fanbase and mainstream media. The return of Raul Jimenez has meant Silva's game time has been limited this season and was even touted to leave the club on loan in January.

However, a suspension for Raul Jimenez after his second red card of the season, twinned with a loss of form, has meant Silva has been given a chance by manager Bruno Lage. He was chucked straight into the starting XI against Aston Villa and, for me, it was long overdue.

In only his third start all season, Silva excelled in leading the line and, although he didn't score, it was a mature performance from the teenager. He caused problems for Konsa and Mings all afternoon with both his movement and his physicality, as it looks like he's improved his strength remarkably. His runs in behind were different to what fans would have seen from Jimenez this season, and this isn't a criticism of Jimenez but it was nice to see a change in dynamic from a striker as Silva went long and came short in equal measures.

Fabio has always been a willing runner and enthusiastic in his play, but this performance also displayed real technical ability. He's still a young lad, with a lot to learn, but a sustained run in the team may just give him the opportunity to show us all why he cost such an eye-watering sum. I do believe that one goal could spark his Wolves career into light.