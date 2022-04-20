After losing the last two FA Cup finals, we asked you if it will be third time lucky for Chelsea when they meet Liverpool this year.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Kevin: If Chelsea play to their strengths and are at it 100%, then yes they can beat Liverpool. If Liverpool make the Champions League final and require victory in the last game of the Premier League season, we could see a different side to their first XI. With Lukaku, I feel, like Werner, he performs better on a bigger pitch.

David: There's been so much negativity surrounding Chelsea this season, but we're still involved in the FA Cup and the league. I don't think revenge is fuelling the team. It's more about the relentless desire to win titles and trophies... and prevent Liverpool completing the quadruple.

Andrew: Chelsea are destined to win the FA Cup because they have been so unlucky in the last three finals, particularly the Carabao Cup final with a good Lukaku goal ruled out.

Will Chelsea get revenge for their Carabao Cup final defeat? Have your say here