Chelsea v West Ham: What does the form show?

Chelsea have lost just one of their past 15 Premier League home games against West Ham (W10 D4), going down 1-0 in November 2019.

West Ham have won three of their past five top-flight games against Chelsea (L2), including a 3-2 win at London Stadium in the reverse fixture this season. The Hammers had only won three of their previous 26 league games against the Blues before this (D6 L17).

The Blues have lost just one of their past 25 Premier League London derbies played on a Sunday (W18 D6), with that loss coming at home to Tottenham in April 2018.