We asked for your comments on Nottingham Forest's performance after their 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Andy: Thought we we're brilliant, especially in the first half. We gave Spurs a headache and were unlucky to go behind so early. Lapses of judgment cost us against the best English striker around. Played fast, pressing, fluid football - the best I've seen in a long time. Can't be upset losing to a top-four team when playing like that. We're improving each week.

Mark: Very proud of my team. We will hold our own in the Premier League this season. We will only get better and stronger. Just a few words for Chris Sutton: in your face, pal!

Deano: An expected defeat, just like it will be against City on Wednesday, but we showed glimpses of good football only to let ourselves down with the final ball. We should drop Lingard as he’s bringing nothing to the team except a hefty addition to the wage bill. Let’s hope for only a 2-0 defeat at the Etihad. COYR!

Rod: He should give Surridge a chance in the first team. He seems the only one in our squad who knows where the back of the net is. Great striker.

Terry: Good game. Forest gave away two easy goals, particularly the second one when two defenders just left Kane on his own. Between these, Forest bossed the game. I am confident if we can eradicate the errors at the back we will survive in the Premier League. Will give teams a real test at the City Ground unless they can counter the system we play.