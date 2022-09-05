Celtic 4-0 Rangers: Your reaction

Anon: Clearly Celtic were the better team on the day and they deserved to win. As for Rangers they need to hold up their hands and learn from their disastrous mistakes and inability to challenge Celtic once again.

Dougie: Shambolic. For some time now Rangers have either performed well, or with apathy. Totally inconsistent. What lessons have been learnt from Old Firm in February or the USG game? How many times do the fans need to watch these performances? Too slow, too easily caught out, many player injuries (some lasting months), players with no appetite.

Anon: Playing with three defensive midfielders is wrong, we need to be attacking teams from the off to take the game to them.

Michael: At this time the side is still adjusting to the loss of Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo. This match came too early. In this match, I think the boss got it a bit wrong with the tactics in first half. Needed to be more defensive to start then open up gradually as the second half progressed. I still think there is not much between Rangers and Celtic.