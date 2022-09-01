'Fantastic feeling' to join Hearts - Humphrys

New Hearts striker Stephen Humphrys, who has joined on loan from Wigan, says it's a "fantastic feeling" to join a "massive" club.

"The facilities are incredible here," he told HeartsTV. "Fans have sold out season tickets, that gives you a feeling of the stature of the club.

"I can't wait to get going. I feel I can bring a winning mentality. I'd say I'm an honest player. I'd like to think of myself as a goalscorer."