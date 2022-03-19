Aston Villa v Arsenal - confirmed team news
- Published
Aston Villa make three changes from last weekend’s defeat at West Ham. Ashley Young comes in for the injured Lucas Digne, while Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Buendia replace Calum Chambers and Danny Ings, who drop to the bench.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, J Ramsey, Coutinho, Buendia, Watkins.
Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Traore, Chambers, Ings, Bailey, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam, O'Reilly.
Arsenal make two changes from the side beaten at home by Liverpool in midweek.
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is out with a hip injury, while forward Gabriel Martinelli is ill. Bernd Leno and Emile Smith Rowe replace them in the starting XI.
Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette.
Subs: Okonkwo, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson, Hutchinson.