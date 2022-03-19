Aston Villa v Arsenal - confirmed team news

Arsenal make two changes from the side beaten at home by Liverpool in midweek.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is out with a hip injury, while forward Gabriel Martinelli is ill. Bernd Leno and Emile Smith Rowe replace them in the starting XI.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette.

Subs: Okonkwo, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson, Hutchinson.