Analysis: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield

Arsenal were left pondering one crucial question after they squandered a two-goal lead to draw at Liverpool.

Was this one point gained or two points lost?

It felt like one point gained after the magnificent late heroics from Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as he showed magnificent athleticism to turn away Mohamed Salah’s deflected shot then kept out Ibrahima Konate from almost on the goal-line in front of an expectant Kop.

Where it will feel like two points lost is when manager Mikel Arteta reflects on how they lost discipline and control for a crucial minutes after being in total command of the game and 2-0 up just before half-time through goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Granit Xhaka’s pointless spat with Trent Alexander-Arnold transformed the subdued mood inside Anfield, with Mohamed Salah pulling one back and Roberto Firmino’s late equaliser leaving Arsenal’s players slumping to the turf in despair.

In the wider context, this now leaves the title race in Manchester City’s hands, six points adrift but with a game in hand and a home match against Arsenal to come.

Quite how expensive the manner in which Arsenal relinquished control of a game in which they had Liverpool at their mercy remains to be seen.