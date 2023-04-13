Motherwell v Dundee United: Pick of the stats

Kevin van Veen has scored 18 Scottish Premiership goals this season, double his return of 2021-22 (9 goals) and the most by a Motherwell player in a campaign in the competition since John Sutton scored 22 in 2013-14.

Dundee United’s victory over Hibernian last time out ended an 11-game winless run in the Scottish Premiership (D3 L8). However, the Tangerines have only won one of 15 away league matches this term (D5 L9).

Motherwell have won both of their last two league games, last winning three on the spin in September 2021. Indeed, the Steelmen have won five of their last seven in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L1).

Dundee United are winless in three league visits to Motherwell (D1 L2), losing as many of those trips as they had in their previous nine top-flight away games against the Steelmen beforehand (W6 D1 L2).