Everton's hard-earned point at Chelsea points to the Toffees developing into being "a problem for any team", says forward Demarai Gray.

Sean Dyche's side twice came from behind to draw at Stamford Bridge, extending their unbeaten run to three games.

"It gives us a lot of confidence," Gray told the club website., external

"I think we've shown our mentality over the past few games. The 1-0 against Brentford, we had our backs to the wall for a lot of that second half but rode it out and got the win.

"Over the past few weeks I think there have been a lot of improvements. There is still a lot of work to be done but we want to build a foundation and I think we're getting that. Then it's about working on other little details that will make us an even better team.

"Our reaction [against Chelsea] shows the character shift and mentality change - and I think as long as that continues we'll be a problem for any team."

