Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson says Sam Allardyce is the best manager he has played under and believes he should have been given the job at Elland Road two months ago instead of Javi Gracia.

Robinson played under Allardyce at Blackburn and said his leadership style is what's needed at Elland Road.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "He’s the best man-manager that I have ever worked for - probably the best manager I’ve worked for.

"He gets a lot of disrespect for the stigma around his style of play. Let’s not forget this man was once thought of as good enough to be an England manager. He was an England manager.

"His track record speaks for himself with keeping teams in this league and I think with better players he’ll do better jobs. But with this Leeds team, they need organisation, they need setting up right, they need pointing in the right direction to stop leaking goals.

"This is a team that conceded five to Crystal Palace, four against Bournemouth. That is teams around them and they shouldn’t be doing that.

"If Sam can bring everyone together, his leadership and man-management qualities are what are needed at Leeds. In all honesty, he should have got the job when Gracia was appointed."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds