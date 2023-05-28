'I'll be fine' - Johnston eases injury fears for final

Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston has declared himself fit for next Saturday's Scottish Cup final despite being forced off on his comeback from injury in the rout of Aberdeen.

The Canada international, making his return from a lower-leg knock, pulled up in the second half at Celtic Park.

“I’ll be fine," Johnston told BBC Scotland. "We just wanted to be precautionary and whatever the manager decides for the cup final, we’ll be fine. This group is excited for it.”

Johnston revelled in Celtic's title celebrations, and thanked Ange Postecoglou for bringing him to the club, following a "whirlwind" few months since his January move from Montreal.

"Unbelievable. This is why you want to play for Celtic. This is unmatched and something you won’t forget," he said.

“He’s [Postecoglou] made such a difference on my career. He’s the one who took a chance on someone from the MLS when a lot of other managers wouldn’t.

“I have a ton of gratitude for him. He’s allowed me to take my game to another level and I’m forever grateful."