Analysis: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

With safety assured last weekend, it was party time for the Nottingham Forest fans at Selhurst Park.

On the pitch, the pressure might have been off but the players looked determined to end the season well and earned a creditable draw.

But while the players and supporters can enjoy the summer knowing another season in the top-flight awaits, manager Steve Cooper says "a really busy summer" is needed.

Cooper is determined that the club continues to move forward on and off the pitch.

"We've got a base now and we've given ourselves an opportunity. But it is just an opportunity, you have to take it," he told BBC Match of the Day.

Does that mean an off-season quite as transfer heavy as last year? Perhaps not but Cooper's comments suggest it won't be a quiet one either.