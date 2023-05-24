Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The West Ham fan who 'protected' supporters and family members under threat of attack in Alkmaar last week has been given two free tickets for the Europa Conference League final by the Premier League club.

Chris Knoll sustained a cut to his face as he fought off a number of AZ Alkmaar ultras after West Ham had won the second leg of their semi-final.

He was captured on social media defending the area of the stadium some West Ham fans were using as concerned players tried to keep their relatives safe.

Knoll was given a standing ovation by his fellow supporters as he took his seat for Sunday’s victory against Leeds.

It is understood Knoll had already sorted his accommodation for the 7 June encounter with Fiorentina in Prague.

However, the Hammers have provided him with tickets as they look to lift their first major trophy since 1980.