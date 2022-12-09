Mackay seeks 'maximum output' from County squad after Spanish camp

Malky Mackay hopes to reap the benefits of Ross County's recent training camp in Spain when they return to Premiership action next week.

The Staggies were based at Pinatar Sports Arena in the Murcia region from 27 November to 2 December where they undertook daily double sessions.

“It was fantastic to get the boys away for the week, it was a great environment with top facilities that lends itself well to the plans we had for the squad," manager Mackay told the County website.

“Having the ability to take them away from Dingwall for a week gives them something else to think about, it keeps everything fresh and breaks up this long five-week lay-off."

Mackay, whose side return from the shutdown with a home game against St Johonstone on 17 December, added: “I have to thank the chairman, Roy MacGregor, for allowing us to get to Spain.

"To have everything that a Scottish Premiership club needs right in front of you gives us a lot to be positive about and the players then all feel that every effort has been made to make sure that they have what they require to get the maximum output from them.”