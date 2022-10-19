Chelsea are interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David, in January. (Jeunes Footeux, via football.london), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho is seeking a rise in salary to £150,000-a-week before signing a new deal with the club. (Evening Standard), external

Inter Milan and Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, and AC Milan's Rafael Leao could both sign new contracts with their Italian clubs despite interest from Chelsea. (Evening Standard), external

