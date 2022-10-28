P﻿atrick Vieira is trying to take the positives from last weekend's defeat by Everton, but has urged his players to bounce back sooner rather than later.

S﻿peaking before Saturday's game against Southampton, he said: "Performances like we had against Everton keep us grounded.

"We always talk about what we want to achieve as a team. We have a lot of areas of the game we need to work on and improve, and this is not an area that concerns me. I know the players by now and they are players committed to taking the club to the next level through their work every day.

"This is why we want to bounce back from our performance against Everton and we want to perform well like we did in the last couple of games at home. The support we receive from the fans will be fantastic and we have to match that."

R﻿esponding to Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl's comments that Palace score "super goals", Vieira said: "I’m just glad that we are scoring goals. Not as much as I would like to - because I believe that we can do much better in the last third. This is one area of the game we need to improve."