I said 'yes' to Hearts move before Hibs switch - McGinn

Scotland talisman John McGinn has revealed he almost joined Hearts – and then thought he was bound for Dundee United – before ending up at Hibs in 2015.

The midfielder went on to become a Hibees legend, helping end the club's 114-year wait for Scottish Cup success and winning promotion back to the top flight.

B﻿ut his career could have taken a different path had Alan Stubbs not convinced him to swap St Mirren for Easter Road after the Buddies’ relegation.

"Hibs were in the Championship and I wasn’t too keen to drop down, but my ego got a wee slap a couple of times when nobody was willing to pay it," McGinn told the Currie Club podcast., external

"Hearts had contacted me – Robbie Neilson phoned me when I was in Santa Ponsa and asked, ‘Do you want to come to Hearts?’ I said ‘yes’ and never heard from him again.

"Dundee United had spoken to my agent and I thought I was going there but they signed Rodney Sneijder instead. I went to Houston, but that fell through due to red tape.

"St Mirren were then willing to do a cut-price deal which worked for everyone and thankfully Alan Stubbs phoned me one day when I was at the Kilbowie roundabout.

"I didn’t want to sign but the gaffer kept saying, ‘I promise I’ll make you a better player’ and thankfully that was the case.”