R﻿oberto de Zerbi is not placing additional pressure on his forwards to score after Brighton drew another blank against Brentford on Friday.

G﻿oals have dried up for Albion in 1-0 and 2-0 defeats by Tottenham and Brentford respectively, but De Zerbi does not want to point the finger at any position in particular.

"﻿I'm happy with my strikers and I don't want to speak about them not scoring," said De Zerbi, whose side host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

"﻿There are 11 players who have to attack and defend. We win, we lose, and it's everybody.

"﻿In the three games we have played, we've deserved more than just one point. It's not fair, but we have the possibility to win tomorrow."

H﻿e also did not want to speak about opponents Forest, who are bottom of the table, but admitted the game was "dangerous".

"Everybody can think you only have to win, but to win the game you must play a very good game and score," he added.

"﻿The level of difficulty is the same [as against Brentford and Tottenham]."