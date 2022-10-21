F﻿ormer Aston Villa forward Garry Thompson felt the club's players appeared to lack of belief in what former boss Steven Gerrard wanted to do.

G﻿errard was sacked following a 3-0 defeat at Craven Cottage on Thursday and speaking before the fixture, Thompson gave his views to callers on BBC Radio WM.

He said: “I think if you got a manager that inspires you and a coaching style that the players think will work then that belief carries on when things are going against you. You sit in your situation and build from there but you have a starting block.

"They didn’t look like they had a starting block. They go out and play, they work but they don’t work hard to a formation or to try to set traps and win the ball on the press.

"They don’t look like they are properly coached in the way the manager wants them to play. And if they are being coached in the way the manager wants them to play then they’ve got a very poor coach.

"The players don’t believe in what the manager wants to do."