Schwake moves to Morton on loan

Livingston goalkeeper Brian Schwake has joined Greenock Morton on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old helped Edinburgh City achieve promotion to Scottish League One for the first time last season after a play-off win over Annan Athletic.

Illinois-born Schwake had initially been farmed out to Lowland League side Linlithgow Rose after joining Livingston in 2020 from Chicago university outfit DePaul Blue Demons.

Now, after 42 appearances that led to him being named in the SPFL League Two Team of the Season, the American joins Dougie Imrie's side in the second-tier Championship.