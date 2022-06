Aberdeen start against champions Celtic in Glasgow on Sunday 31 July, followed by the visit of St Mirren on the following matchday.

Jim Goodwin's side will welcome former manager Derek McInnes back for the first time on 1 October, with their Christmas Eve game away to St Mirren.

In the first game of the new year on 2 January, Aberdeen face Ross County.

Their final pre-split encounter is at home to Rangers on 22 April.