Marcus Alves, writing for BBC Sport

Fabio Vieira arrived aged eight. The stylish midfielder spent all his formative years at Porto and yet his ride to the top was far from smooth.

His cousin and football coach Mara Vieira joined the club at the same time and even got to work by his side for a while, witnessing his journey through the ranks.

"We are talking here about a 12-year process to break into the senior squad and realise his dream of playing for his boyhood club," explained Mara, who is also an executive director at the School of Tactical Periodization.

"Despite his quality, there were moments when he didn't play much and wasn't really appreciated by a coach or two.

"For instance, he only made it to the national setup at the under-18 level. He had to watch his friends being called up while he was left behind but he never doubted himself. He used to say he had it all figured out."

It may have taken longer for Viera to flourish than might have been expected, but once he did breakthrough he did not look back.

He was a key member of the Porto team that won the 2019 Uefa Youth League, beating a Chelsea side including the likes of Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour and Tariq Lamptey. Two years later, he was named best player at the Under-21 European Championship.

