Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane says the club "have to improve in everything" under Erik ten Hag and stressed the new manager wants a "very physical" style of play.

The Red Devils kicked-off their pre-season tour with a 4-0 thrashing over Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday.

On the impact of Ten Hag so far, Varane said: “We know exactly how we want to play.

“The manager explained very well what we have to do and it's absolutely clear.

“So we know we have to be very fit because it's a very physical way to play."

Ten Hag warned not to "overestimate" the result against the Reds but there were positives to take from the match.

On the result and hopes for the rest of pre-season, Varane said: “We tried to keep the ball in possession and we tried to press very high on the pitch, so this is a very physical style.

“That's why we know we have to work very hard in training sessions and we try to be ready.

“I think we know exactly what we have to do - we have to improve in everything.

“We have ambition for this season but also, most important, we have to work with humility. I think it’s the most important.

“As I said, it’s just the beginning so we have to improve in everything.”