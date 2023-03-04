Livingston 1-4 Hibernian: Manager reaction

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson: "The most pleasing aspect is the result and getting the result for (late club owner) Ron Gordon. That was our fundamental. It was a great day.

"Going a goal down, I thought the character and the attitude from the boys was outstanding.

"Delighted for Myko Kukharevych to get his goal. Elie Youan's worked extremely hard. Undoubted talent he's got. He's got great feet. He still needs to move the ball a little bit quicker but he's so fast and he can repeatedly sprint and that becomes a real threat. Even if he doesn't have the best game, he stretches the game for everybody else."