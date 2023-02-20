A couple of weeks ago, it was all doom and gloom around Anfield because of Liverpool's poor run of form which had left them well adrift of the Champions League places.

However, 2-0 wins over Everton and Newcastle United in their past two Premier League fixtures have moved them back to within seven points of fourth place.

Jurgen Klopp's side also have two games in hand on Tottenham, who occupy the final top-four spot.

Speaking on Sunday's Match of the Day 2, ex-Reds full-back Stephen Warnock said: "Teams will be fearing Liverpool at the moment because of the last two results, but also they look a little bit more solid.

"They're getting players back - you look at the strength off the bench now and they've got [Diogo] Jota and [Roberto] Firmino coming back.

"It's incredible how a week can change a season. You look at the last two results - two clean sheets on the bounce. They'll be delighted with that."

