Motherwell 2-1 St Mirren: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Motherwell claimed a priceless, and rare, win at Fir Park.

Here's what you had to say:

Anon: I thought Motherwell did very well. Hopefully they can keep it up and win more games.

Gordon: So frustrating that the same players couldn’t have given a performance like that for Stevie. Two great goals brilliantly assisted by Sean Goss. We're not out the woods yet as our central defence needs more composure. Players returning from injury will help though.