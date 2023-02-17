Robson coy on vacancy but has been 'learning in background' for years

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Barry Robson says now is not the right time for him to divulge whether he wants to be Aberdeen manager full-time.

A host of names have been linked to the role, with chairman David Cormack taking a patient approach to finding Jim Goodwin's successor.

Robson, who takes charge of his third game as interim manager in Saturday's trip to Celtic Park, said: "In terms of you wanting me to come out and say ‘I am going to be the next Aberdeen manager’ – all these sorts of things, I don’t think it is the right time for me to be saying that.

"I think the club have made it clear where they stand, I have spoken to the board last week, nothing has really changed for any of us.

"All we want to do is build on the positive of last week when we had two really good performances."

The 44-year-old former Dons midfielder revealed he knocked back a management offer after retiring from playing in 2016 and has spent the time since preparing for one day becoming a boss.

"I have been working a lot of years in the background on building models, how I want to play, visiting clubs, following managers," he added.

"I sat and watched Derek McInnes for a few years and went and saw how other clubs do things.

"I was offered a position to go in as a manager the day I retired, but I turned it down because I wanted to go and learn.

"I wanted to go and work, build my own ideas, so I am glad the players have enjoyed it (training) because I knew they would."