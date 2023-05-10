Van Veen among Michael Stewart's player of year candidates

With these things you go with what's freshest in your mind, and right now that person is Kevin van Veen.

He is in a great run of form with Motherwell and now sits on 21 league goals. When you look at strikers, he's in a team who went through big chunks of the season struggling, so to have scored 21 goals in the league is brilliant.

What more can you ask for? Van Veen for me is a clear contender, but it's not just his goals but his all-round game. When he's on form, he's a handful.

Technically he's superb, physically he's strong. You wouldn't say he'd bully people and chuck them about, but he's difficult for defenders to deal with. You can also nod to his link-up play as well.

He's 31 now, but there will be a few folk sniffing about to try and tease him out. Goalscorers are worth their weight in gold, and the goals just keep on coming.

