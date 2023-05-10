'We stay razor focused' - Robson

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says he was "frustrated" to lose at Ibrox last time out, but it won't affect him or the team moving forwards, as they prepare for Saturday's game against Hibs.

“I never get excited when I win games, or lose them," he said. We need to keep our heads down, march forward and try to win football matches. We stay razor focused on trying to get the players the detail that they need for this game.”

“Hibs is a real tough game. They are well organised, well coached, and hopefully they’ll come here, open up and try to play like they have been doing."

When asked what this team can achieve long-term, Robson added: “What I want to do is try to win. I want us to try to win every game. I know we won’t, but we have to believe that we can, and set ourselves up to do it.

"Simplicity is the best thing in football at times, it’s not easy to get across with certain things. I believe in winning, I want to win, and the Aberdeen fans want to win, so that’s where we all need to get to. That’s the most important thing."