Who is the best player to have faced Fulham?

Dan Crawford, Hammy End, external

The best performance by an opponent I’ve seen following Fulham came during our run to the FA Cup fifth round as a Second Division side in 1998-99.

The venue wasn’t Old Trafford, where the Whites were knocked out by the eventual treble winners, but Craven Cottage, where Kevin Keegan’s side faced Northern League Leigh Railway Mechanics’ Institute in the first round.

The visitors had the temerity to take the lead and earned a replay thanks to an astonishing display from 38 year-old David Felgate, a veteran of more than 700 EFL appearances, who denied Dirk Lehmann, Paul Peschisolido, Wayne Collins and Paul Trollope with sensational saves.

Keegan hailed it as "the best keeping display I’ve seen – at any level" afterwards.

Let us know the best player you have seen face Fulham

