Transfer news: United not confident over Kane deal

Manchester United are considering signing two new centre-forwards - but there is not huge confidence at the club that a deal with Tottenham will be possible for England captain Harry Kane, 29. (90min)

Ajax's Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, who has been linked with United, Arsenal and Newcastle United, has rejected a contract extension at the club and his agent believes "now is the right time" for the 22-year-old to leave. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Manchester United have highlighted Republic of Ireland and Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, 18, as a target for the 2024 summer transfer window. (Sky Sports)

Finally, the parties trying to buy Manchester United are hopeful of an announcement over a preferred bidder as early as Friday. (Independent)

