David Lockwood, Editorial Sustainability Lead, BBC Sport

For the fourth consecutive season, United Nations-backed Sport Positive has ranked all 20 Premier League clubs based on their environmental efforts.

Some clubs have come under fire for the use of domestic flights this season, with 30-minute flights to attend fixtures criticised for their impact on the environment.

But they are also judged on what else they are doing to improve their climate credentials, with an annual table measuring everything from use of plastic to plant-based food.

Tottenham and Liverpool scored the highest - but how did your club fare?

