West Ham boss David Moyes faces a dilemma as he looks to balance match sharpness and giving his players a rest before an important 10 days for the club.

The Hammers have their Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina to look forward to but first they have to take on Leicester City who are fighting for Premier League survival.

On if Leicester's position makes the game a difficult tie Moyes said: "I think it makes it tricky. I'm glad we're not in that situation, but we have to go and do our job which is to try and get another win. We want to try and finish a bit higher up the league and prepare ourselves for the final, so we need to make sure everybody is in the right condition for that.

"We want everybody fresh but we also want them able and prepared. We don't want the gap between the games to be too long. All those things come into our thinking but we want to keep playing well."

The West Ham boss said everyone has enjoyed some down-time this week after having no midweek game for the first time in two months.

"Everybody has had a really long season. I'm sure all the managers are feeling the same," Moyes added.

"Everyone is looking forward to a bit of a rest of recovery over the summer.

"We've not been sure what to do this week without a midweek game! We've had a midweek game every week since March so it's been relentless. To have a bit of down-time this week has been fabulous for everyone."