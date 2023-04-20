'We have moved on' - Naismith not distracted by Snodgrass comments

Steven Naismith insists Robert Snodgrass’ parting shot won’t take his focus away from trying to jolt Hearts back to form.

Snodgrass – whose Tynecastle career was ended by Naismith upon taking interim charge – has pledged to give his own account of the shock exit that left him “gutted and disappointed”.

However, with Hearts having dropped to fourth place after six straight defeats, Naismith is concerntrating solely on Saturday’s game with bottom club Ross County.

"The only time it has been mentioned is right here, right now," said Naismith, who revealed Michael Smith is facing weeks out with the hamstring injury he suffered in last weekend's derby defeat.

"I don't think it is a distraction. We have moved on, the focus is on the game, trying to get results and that's where we are at, at the moment, it is definitely not a distraction.

"It is as we were when I spoke to him. He is disappointed but there is not much more to say.

"The decision was made, I spoke to Snoddy, I could tell he was disappointed but we move on, we need to win games, we need to be in the mix and that's where we are at."