Eddie Howe says he sees Paul Dummett as part of Newcastle's future and insists his limited game time this season will not affect contract talks.

The midfielder has only made one appearance in all competitions this season and his current deal expires in the summer.

When asked if there is a possibility Dummett could sign a new contract, Howe said: "Very much so. I see Paul part of our future.

"When you build a squad, you are never going to be able to play everybody for the amount they want.

"You want players that are prepared to fight for their place, train really well and have a good effect on the group. Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett are players that, although they haven’t performed for the outside world, they have performed for us internally. They have been exellent both of them.

"Paul’s been really good fitness-wise, the best I've seen him. He’s had a consistent run of training and hasn’t missed a day in a while. Any player benefits from that consistency.

"He’s a very good player and can play a couple of positions for us. He hasn't had the opportunity yet to get a run in the team because of the consistency of the other players but he is someone we value very highly as a player, person and professional.

"I was gutted I couldn’t get him on the pitch [against Southampton]. Time ran out. It was a show from me that he is very valued here."