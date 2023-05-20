Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen: Analysis

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Barry Robson's Aberdeen revival has been built on a fighting, well-structured defence, with MacDonald and Pollock both hugely impressive since they signed in January.

Indeed, the last time Aberdeen conceded more than one goal in a game was 18 February, when Celtic triumphed 4-0 at Parkhead.

But they were blown away here by Hearts, who on another day could have scored several more. During Aberdeen's mid-season slump, they were thrashed 5-0 at Tynecastle, but Hearts were arguably more impressive in this win.

Shankland, McKay, Oda and Ginnelly exchanged positions at will, dragging defenders out of position and exploiting the gaps that were left.

Their fluidity and movement was superb, and reflected in the stats. Hearts turned their 82 final third entries into 30 shots, with 20 of those inside the box.

If they can reach that level of performance in their remaining two league games, away at Rangers and home to Hibs, they will do their chances of finishing third no harm at all.