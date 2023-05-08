Analysis: Fulham 5-3 Leicester

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

An inspired Fulham have equalled a club record of 14 wins in a single Premier League season.

There was a party atmosphere at a sun-kissed Craven Cottage as Silva's side bounced back from narrow defeats by Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Everything they touched seemed to turn to goals, they opened the scoring through a Willian free-kick before strikes from Carlos Vinicius and Tom Cairney powered them into a 3-0 half-time lead.

The Cottagers were brilliant in the first half and did just enough in the second to keep a poor Leicester side at arm's length.

They strolled to a top-flight double over the Foxes for the first time since 2004, thanks mainly to the excellent attacking work of Willian and Cairney.

"He is top, top class," Fulham boss Marco Silva said of Willian to BBC Match of the Day.

"It is hard to express in words the way he is playing and what he is doing for us this season."

While he added Cairney is "really important" whether "from the bench or starting".

Fulham remain 10th, two points behind west London rivals Brentford.

They need five points from their final three games to equal their record top-flight points tally of 53, from the 2008-09 season.

Play like they did against Leicester in those matches and they might just do it.