Winger Jadon Sancho is increasingly likely to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, with Borussia Dortmund keen on taking him back to the Bundesliga. (Sky Germany), external

Everton and England Under-21 centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, is on United's list of targets for the next transfer window. (Mail), external

Bayer Leverkusen's 22-year-old Netherlands left-back Jeremie Frimpong - a United target - is set to sign a new deal with the German club, pushing up his transfer value. (Daily Record), external

