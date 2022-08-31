Ferguson keen on Utd job talks - gossip

Former Dundee United striker Duncan Ferguson, who left his Everton coaching role in July, would be interested in speaking to the Tannadice club about a sensational return as sacked head coach Jack Ross' replacement. (Courier - subscription required), external

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has described Jack Ross' sacking by Dundee United after just seven games as "sad", and says it is indicative of the lack of patience now afforded to managers. (Glasgow Times), external.

Read all of Wednesday's Scottish Gossip here.