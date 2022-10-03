M﻿otherwell have appointed former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell as lead development coach.

F﻿ormer County player Kettlewell worked as co-manager in Dingwall before a brief spell in sole charge in 2020.

“I’ve obviously been out of the game for a period of time and I’m just looking forward to getting back in," the 38-year-old told Motherwell's website.

“The role fits in with my ethos of developing young players, which is important to me.

“I’ve had a couple of opportunities prior to this but after I spoke with the staff and the manager, I knew it was a good fit and the right move for me.”

A﻿nd manager Steven Hammell added: “He’s one of the country’s most well-respected, talented coaches who will form part of our close-knit staff group."