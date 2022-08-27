Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Southampton were hoping to push Manchester United back into trouble after their win against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday but in the end they were unable to get the result they wanted.

There was no lack of effort or commitment, a fact recognised by Saints fans at the final whistle as they applauded Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team off the pitch.

Southampton pushed United all the way without applying the finishing touch but there was certainly plenty to satisfy manager Hasenhuttl and their supporters.

After early season struggles, it appeared the manager was under pressure amid talk of an unhappy dressing room, but this looked like a team playing for Hasenhuttl.

Southampton’s summer acquisitions are mostly young players of promise rather than battle-hardened Premier League figure, which may be an issue if results go against them, but there was certainly a mood of guarded optimism among the home fans as they drifted out into the sunshine, despite the result going against them.