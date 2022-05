A season of promise has really fizzled out for Wolves and now they face possibly their most daunting fixture of the season at Anfield on the last day.

But Bruno Lage's side have shown grit, resilience and defensive tenacity this season, so can they summon those qualities to keep out title-chasing Liverpool?

Who are you picking to give Wolves a chance of ruining the Reds' end-of-season party?

Pick your Wolves starting line-up here