Roma v Leicester: Confirmed team news
- Published
Brendan Rodgers makes two changes to his Leicester side that drew 1-1 against Roma in the first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final.
Timothy Castagne and Marc Albrighton both move to the bench, replaced by James Justin and Harvey Barnes.
James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are both involved after sitting out Sunday's 3-1 defeat by Tottenham.
Starting XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Fofana, Justin, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Vardy
Here’s your Leicester team news from Rome! 📋#RmaLei #UECL pic.twitter.com/WFnyMbXfsQ— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 5, 2022
