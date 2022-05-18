Ezri Konsa will be out for “up to 16 weeks” after a scan confirmed he picked up a knee injury against Crystal Palace. “It’s not the worst time in the world if you are going to sustain an injury because he won’t miss football," said Gerrard. "Thankfully, it’s not an ACL injury.”

He said he has tried to keep “freshness” by rotating players: “I’ve got to get the balance right. We’ve been more than fair with the opportunities we’ve given people, and we've tried to look at everyone. We’ll do the same over the next two games to put sides out that are capable of getting points.”

On the final home game of the season: “We want to send our supporters away happy and satisfied. They’ve been incredible since I walked in the door. We won’t see them for some time so it’s important that we send them away in the right place."

He vowed to leave “no stone unturned” to improve the team: “We know where we are, we know what we need to do and we know where these players need support. We’re working tirelessly to improve the squad to make sure we’re more competitive next year.”