Transfer news: Gunners to bid £35m for City's Jesus

Arsenal are expected to bid £35m for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, who is set to leave following Erling Haaland's arrival. (football.london), external

Meanwhile, winger Nicolas Pepe - who joined for a club record fee of £72m in 2019 - is frustrated at his lack of game time and could push for a move away. (Mirror), external

And Gunners chiefs are holding talks over whether to sell Gabriel Magalhaes this summer, with a £51m fee being touted for the defender, who has been linked with Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian), external

